Thomas Park Management - Chosen as Exclusive Property Management Company for USNA Alumni Association and Foundation’s New Home in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas Park Management, a fast-growing property management company based in Annapolis, MD, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the exclusive property management company for the prestigious new home of the United States Naval Academy Alumni Association and Foundation (USNA AAF) in Annapolis, Maryland.

The USNA Alumni Association and Foundation is a revered institution that serves as a vital link between the Naval Academy and its alumni community, fostering lifelong connections and supporting the professional and personal growth of its members. The organization sought a property management partner which could uphold its commitment to excellence, ensuring the new facility operates seamlessly while creating a welcoming environment for alumni, visitors, and staff alike.

"We are honored to have been chosen as the exclusive property management company for the USNA Alumni Association and Foundation’s new home," said EJ Rumpke, CEO of Thomas Park. "We recognize the significance of this institution and the important role it plays in connecting and supporting the Naval Academy alumni community. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional management services, maintaining the highest standards, and ensuring the facility operates efficiently."

Thomas Park Management brings a wealth of experience in asset and property management, and a commitment to providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. With its expertise and attention to detail, the company will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including maintenance, vendor management, and tenant services.

The new home of the USNA Alumni Association and Foundation will serve as a hub for alumni engagement, providing a range of services and resources to support the Naval Academy's graduates in their professional and personal endeavors. Thomas Park Management will work closely with the USNA Alumni Association & Foundation team to ensure the facility remains a vibrant and functional space, fostering meaningful connections among alumni and supporting the organization's mission.

"We are confident that Thomas Park Management will be an invaluable partner in maintaining our new home," said Scott Gaiser, Senior Director of Real Estate for the USNA Alumni Association and Foundation. "Their reputation for excellence, attention to detail, and dedication to client satisfaction align perfectly with our goals. We look forward to working together to create an exceptional environment for our alumni community."

About Thomas Park Management - Thomas Park Management is a leading property management company specializing in providing tailored solutions for a wide range of properties. With a focus on excellence, attention to detail, and client satisfaction, Thomas Park Management offers comprehensive management services to meet the unique needs of each client. For more information, visit https://thomas-park.com/management/.

About the USNA Alumni Association and Foundation - The United States Naval Academy Alumni Association serves as a vital link between the Naval Academy and its alumni community. Committed to fostering lifelong connections, supporting professional growth, and honoring the academy's heritage, the association provides resources, programs, and events to engage, connect, and inspire Naval Academy graduates. For more information, visit https://www.usna.com/.