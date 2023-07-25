Toyota Motor North America Selects CCC® Parts Technology

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC) announces today that Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) will use CCC® Promote to support Toyota and Lexus dealers across the United States in their parts marketing efforts. CCC Promote enables parts suppliers to offer promotional pricing on parts to collision repairers as estimates are being written within the CCC ONE® platform. CCC estimating software is in use by more than 28,500 repairers and processes more than 26 million repair estimates annually.

“We are excited to offer our customers exceptional value on their parts purchases and our Toyota Dealers the opportunity to capture more parts sales,” said Mark Nazario, vice president, Guest Experience and Retention, Toyota. “We’ll be able to help our dealers offer promotional pricing on critical collision parts at the moment when repair estimates are being generated. We are looking forward to working with CCC, a leader in collision estimation and parts procurement, and being able to utilize CCC’s Promote technology.

CCC Promote offers suppliers a direct way to present promotional pricing early in the estimating process when replacement part decisions are being made. Prices can be customized by vehicle make, model, year, or part type. CCC Promote is an integral component of CCC® Parts, the company’s parts e-commerce platform. The two can work together to automate and streamline the parts sourcing workflow from upfront promotional pricing to electronic price quotes, ordering, invoicing, and the rebate settlement process with the supplier. CCC enables more than $13 billion in parts sales annually. CCC Parts integrates with leading DMS providers.

“We are proud to support Toyota as it expands its parts marketing strategy, reaching more collision repairers earlier in the decision-making process,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president, CCC Mobility. “The CCC ONE platform is home to a dynamic, open community of participants who rely on real-time information to make business-critical decisions. We welcome Toyota to the network and look forward to connecting them to new opportunities.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America (more than 49,000 in the U.S.).

Over the past 65 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 45 million cars and trucks in North America at the company’s 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.4 million cars and trucks (more than 2.1 million in the U.S.) in 2022, of which, nearly one quarter were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

