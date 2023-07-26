1821Health Announces Partnership with CURE International and Missions Development International to Strengthen Global Medical Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1821Health is proud to announce a new partnership with Missions Development International (MDI) and CURE International (CURE) to support CURE medical directors and staff throughout the world in building leadership capabilities.

CURE is a Christian nonprofit organization that operates a global network of eight charitable pediatric hospitals around the world. Since its inception in 1998, the organization has completed more than 5.3 million patient visits and performed 330,000 life-changing surgeries for children in Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, the Philippines, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Because of the generosity of CURE donors, exceptional services are rendered at no cost to patients.

Emily Gratson, Director of People Acquisition and Success at CURE, expressed the organization's dedication to empowering its diverse teams across different countries and cultures. "Given the dynamic and often challenging environments in which we operate, it is crucial that we equip our teams with the necessary tools to thrive," she said. "We are delighted to welcome MDI and 1821Health on board to provide active mentoring and a robust development framework, enabling our physicians and staff members to lead from within and excel in their daily work."

Founded by Dr. Rusty Holman, 1821Health works with healthcare companies to provide inclusive, evidence-based leadership development programs designed for every level of the healthcare workforce. In partnership with MDI mentors, 1821Health will specifically empower CURE medical directors in their roles so that they can create effective teams and drive superior outcomes. The engagement will focus on strengthening skills such as building teamwork, conflict resolution, managing performance, running successful meetings, leading change, effective communication, and more.

Holman emphasized the importance of cultivating a great culture within healthcare organizations and recognized the specific challenges faced by medical directors. "While physicians have exceptional clinical abilities through years of study and practice, they are often faced with fulfilling their leadership roles without effective training," he explained. "This is a prevalent industry-wide challenge, and it becomes even more complex when working with international teams and diverse populations. We are thrilled to make a profound impact and assist CURE in fulfilling their noble mission."

Shalyn Eyer, Director of Mentoring at MDI, highlighted the experience and passion of their mentors, who have dedicated their careers to building successful companies. "Now, they are eager to share their expertise with Christian ministries engaged in life-changing work around the world," Eyer shared. "We look forward to building productive relationships with 1821Health and CURE's remarkable staff."

About 1821Health

The mission of 1821Health is “Building Leadership Capabilities,” inclusive of every level of healthcare organizations. Unlike many training and development resources that focus heavily on theory, 1821Health utilizes evidence-based, direct, concise and exceptionally practical methods to build leadership skills regardless of role or title. Visit www.1821Health.com for more information.

About MDI

MDI is a team of dedicated executive advisors who generously contribute their time to mentor nonprofit Christian ministries worldwide. With a presence in 26 countries, including the United States, MDI establishes trusting relationships with organizations, guiding them through organizational challenges, and providing a secure space for nonprofit leaders to address personal struggles. Furthermore, MDI offers a diverse range of resources to equip national and international leaders in carrying out God’s work in the world. Visit www.mdimentors.org for more information.

About CURE International

CURE International is a Christian nonprofit organization operating a global network of eight children’s hospitals that offer no-cost surgical interventions for children living with treatable disabilities. CURE hospitals provide life-changing care for children suffering from conditions such as cleft lip/palate, neglected clubfoot, bowed legs, burn contractures, spina bifida, brain tumors, and hydrocephalus. In addition to world-class clinical service, CURE ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities. Since its first hospital opened in 1998, CURE has completed more than 5.3 million patient visits and 330,000 life-changing surgeries. For more information, visit https://cure.org.