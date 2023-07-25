EDX Markets Integrates with Talos, Expanding Access to Institutional Trading Technology for Digital Assets

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDX Markets, a first-of-its-kind digital asset exchange that enables safe and compliant trading of digital assets through trusted intermediaries, has integrated with Talos, the premier provider of institutional trading technology for digital assets. This collaboration will enable EDX Markets to leverage Talos' industry-leading, end-to-end trading platform, further enhancing EDX Markets’ capabilities and expanding access to a wide range of liquidity venues for customers.

Talos is the first Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) integrated with EDX Markets, providing clients with industry-leading front-end UI and proven trading tools to which institutional investors have become accustomed.

" We are thrilled to join forces with Talos and become part of their prestigious provider network," said Jamil Nazarali, CEO of EDX Markets. " This collaboration broadens our range of liquidity options for clients, reinforcing our commitment to delivering a comprehensive and robust trading experience for both traditional financial institutions and crypto-native firms."

EDX Markets meets the evolving needs of the digital asset space, providing a secure, efficient, and reliable trading and settlement platform. By combining best practices from traditional financial markets with a purpose-built crypto infrastructure, EDX Markets offers a streamlined and transparent solution for market participants.

Talos is renowned for its innovative technology that connects institutional investors with the digital assets ecosystem. The award-winning platform offers access to liquidity, enabling institutions to trade digital assets with speed and efficiency. By integrating with Talos, EDX Markets gains access to an extensive network of over 40 providers including top-tier exchanges, custodians, OTC desks, and market makers.

" We are excited to welcome EDX Markets to our provider network," said Anton Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Talos. " By integrating with our trading technology, EDX Markets expands its reach and enhances its offerings, bringing a secure, efficient, and transparent trading experience to market participants. This combination will strengthen our collective mission to drive institutional adoption and foster the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets."

By leveraging Talos's institutional-grade trading technology, EDX Markets is poised to strengthen its position as a trusted and reliable marketplace, fostering greater confidence among institutional investors in the digital asset space.

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services –trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Cyprus, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com

About EDX Markets

EDX Markets is a new digital asset marketplace designed to meet the needs of both crypto native firms and the world’s largest financial institutions. Backed by Citadel, Fidelity, Schwab, Virtu, Sequoia, Paradigm, and others, EDX enables safer, faster, and more efficient trading and settlement of digital assets, leveraging best practices from traditional financial markets on a purpose-built crypto platform.