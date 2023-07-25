Indigo IT, LLC Awarded Contract to Provide Cybersecurity Services for United States Army Reserve Command (USARC) at Fort Liberty, NC

FORT LIBERTY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indigo IT, LLC (Indigo IT), a leading Information Technology (IT) services provider, announced today that it has been awarded a contract to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services for the United States Army Reserve Command (USARC) at Fort Liberty, NC. This contract highlights Indigo IT's expertise in the federal contracting space and confirms its position as a trusted partner in the cybersecurity industry.

With an exceptional performance record spanning 22 years, Indigo IT is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with a focus on delivering creative solutions to meet unique stakeholder requirements. The company's experience and dedication to excellence were critical to the process of securing this work with USARC.

Under this contract, Indigo IT will apply its knowledge of cybersecurity and enterprise IT services to maintain and enhance USARC’s cybersecurity posture. The company's team of professionals will collaborate closely with USARC to provide solutions that meet the highest standards of security and reliability.

" We are privileged to have been selected by USARC to support their critical cybersecurity needs at Fort Liberty," said Denise Van Wyngaardt, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Indigo IT. " This contract win is yet another opportunity to continue delivering the value we are known for bringing to our federal customers. We look forward to supporting USARC in fortifying their cybersecurity defenses and protecting their vital assets."

Indigo IT's service has earned the company recognition and accolades within the industry. In addition to ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and CMMI certifications, Indigo IT has achieved awards and recognition from Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work in Virginia, HIRE Vets (Gold Medallion award winner), and Washington Technology Fast 50. Indigo IT has also received the Small Business Administration’s National Prime Contractor of the Year award.

About Indigo IT, LLC

Indigo IT, LLC is a trusted services provider to Government agencies seeking innovative cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT solutions. As a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with more than 22 years of experience, Indigo IT’s unique ability to think beyond today allows its clients to stay ahead of their IT challenges.