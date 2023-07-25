Reimagine Care and Memorial Hermann Health System Partner to Advance Cancer Care at Home

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reimagine Care, the nation’s leading provider of cancer care services in the home, is announcing a new partnership with Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System to offer 24/7 access to Reimagine Care’s experienced oncology nurses and advanced practitioners via text, phone, and video, as well as in-home supportive care when appropriate.

Reimagine Care’s proactive approach to managing patients from the home has produced a better overall treatment experience, strong clinical outcomes, and increased satisfaction for patients around the country.

This strategic partnership comes as a response to the evolving needs and preferences of patients with cancer, who are increasingly seeking the ability to receive care at home due to its convenience and ease of access. Eighty-two percent of patients with cancer want to receive care at home, and over 90% want on-demand access to an oncology expert, according to Reimagine Care’s 2023 Consumer Research. With Reimagine Care’s team of clinicians and integrated technologies, this partnership will provide a seamless experience that ensures Memorial Hermann’s patients are able to receive around the clock support without having to leave the comforts of home.

“Reimagine Care looks to partner with innovative health care organizations who are committed to delivering the highest quality care to their patients,” said Dr. Pallav Mehta, Medical Director for Reimagine Care. “Memorial Hermann is already a market-leading provider of cancer care and our collaboration will enhance the well-being of Texans during a difficult time in their lives while enabling them to spend more time at home.”

“Patients who choose Memorial Hermann now have access to comprehensive care, state-of-the-art services, and the best available treatment,” said Sandy Miller, Vice President of Oncology Service Line for Memorial Hermann. “Partnering with Reimagine Care extends the impact of our program into the home and furthers our commitment to providing the care patients need in a way that is designed to fit their lives.”

About Reimagine Care: We believe people living with cancer deserve a better patient experience; to feel their best and to spend as much time as possible with the people they love, doing the things that bring them joy.

Reimagine Care integrates clinical oncology experts and robust, enabling technologies to deliver a high-touch, individualized cancer treatment and recovery experience from home. This holistic approach relies on the combination of empathy and knowledge of our clinical care team with our thoughtfully designed and easy-to-use platform.

Our vision and our approach fuel the delivery of high-quality, safe, home-centered, coordinated cancer care that makes care more patient-centric, accessible, affordable, and the first choice for patients everywhere. Please visit reimaginecare.com to learn more.

About Memorial Hermann: Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,700 affiliated physicians and 32,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 260 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 115 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.