La Colombe Coffee Roasters Upgrades Prepaid Subscriptions with Ordergroove, Grows Subscriptions by 41% After Migration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ordergroove, the leader in subscription solutions for retailers and brands, and nationally-loved premium coffee roaster, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, announced today that the coffee brand achieved remarkable growth in subscription sales after enhancing its subscriber experience with Ordergroove. By migrating from its initial subscription solution to Ordergroove, La Colombe grew its active subscriber base by 41% and its orders per prepaid subscriber by 40%. Details of La Colombe’s subscription growth can be seen in a new case study.

La Colombe has long been a leader in the coffee space, known for its innovative products, such as the world's first-ever textured canned cold latte, and popular omnichannel buying experience that introduces new customers to its products through cafes, retail, hospitality partnerships, and eCommerce. The brand sought to turn its growing fanbase into loyal subscribers by enabling them to enjoy lattes and coffees from the comfort of their homes through a frictionless subscriber experience. To achieve this, La Colombe tapped Ordergroove to uplevel its subscriptions with high-performing upsell capabilities, a seamless subscriber dashboard and an improved prepaid offering.

A popular shopping experience, prepaid subscriptions allow customers to prepay for multiple orders at a discount. They are an integral part of La Colombe’s subscription experience that further extends customer lifetime value. Since migrating to Ordergroove, La Colombe has crafted a superior prepaid experience that has grown orders by 40%.

The subscription solution La Colombe used before migrating to Ordergroove did not allow subscribers to add seasonal coffee products to recurring shipments, forcing them to add products to their orders separately. The frustrating user experience led to order abandonment and lowered average order value (AOV). To meet its growth goals, La Colombe implemented Ordergroove’s Instant Upsell capability that prompts subscribers to easily add seasonal items to upcoming orders, lowering subscription-related customer service requests and bolstering its previously stagnant AOV by 12%.

The coffee brand has also seen improvements in scale since making the move. Prior to migrating to Ordergroove, La Colombe had to use multiple SKUs for the same product – one-time transactions, pay-as-you-go subscriptions, and prepaid subscriptions – making analyzing product performance a complicated task. With Ordergroove’s single-SKU setup, La Colombe has greater visibility into the performance of its products, along with improved fulfillment efficiency.

“We’ve been fortunate as a company to excel in the retail space, but we knew to continue to grow, we needed to match our exceptional in-store customer experience with our online experience,” said Emily McCracken, senior manager of eCommerce at La Colombe. “Partnering with Ordergroove to overhaul our subscriber experience with better promotions, easier management and a high-value prepaid offering has enabled us to achieve our goal.”

Migrating to Ordergroove also reduced La Colombe’s subscription-related customer support tickets, which were caused by a confusing buying experience. Ordergroove implemented its intuitive and easy-to-use subscriber dashboard so La Colombe shoppers can effortlessly skip a shipment, swap a product or pause their subscription. In addition to reducing subscription-related support tickets, La Colombe’s new subscriber dashboard has helped decrease subscriber churn.

“The La Colombe team is wholly committed to delivering the most innovative products and shopping experiences imaginable,” said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove. “Coupling Ordergroove’s expertise in the subscription space with La Colombe’s desire to push coffee in new directions has resulted in a winning combination for both the business and its customers.”

To capitalize on its ongoing success, La Colombe launched a summer membership drive that runs through mid-August. La Colombe is offering new pay-as-you-go subscribers 15% for life and 30% off their first shipment. Additionally, La Colombe is offering 15% off add-ons for all subscribers.

About Ordergroove:

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, IL MAKIAGE, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health and The Honest Company. As a market leader in subscription technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses artificial intelligence, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers’ lives easier. To learn more, visit Ordergroove.com.

About La Colombe:

La Colombe is a leading coffee roaster in pursuit of excellent coffee for all since its inception in 1994. Through ethical trade with growers, advocating for equity, and empowering their communities, La Colombe continues to be a pioneer and raises the standards for outstanding quality coffee. The company is known for providing beloved signature blends, exceptional single-origin coffees, and the world's first-ever textured canned cold latte. La Colombe owns and operates 32 cafés across Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington, D.C.. La Colombe's celebrated coffees are also available in cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers worldwide. For more information on La Colombe, visit www.lacolombe.com.