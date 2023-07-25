REPAY Partners with Zappix to Streamline Payment Acceptance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a partnership with Zappix, a leading provider of digital customer service solutions, to offer streamlined and secure payment processing within Zappix’s self-service platform. By embedding REPAY’s payment technology, Zappix customers can provide a more convenient payment experience while offering a suite of payment solutions, including card and ACH.

Utilizing the integration with REPAY, Zappix's visual self-service and automation solutions deliver realtime payment processing, enabling faster transactions and higher payment success rates. The combined solution also eliminates the need for third-party payment portals or manual intervention, which reduces touchpoints to sensitive customer data and increases security. With REPAY, Zappix can expand the operational benefits offered to its customers, including financial services, healthcare, government, utilities, insurance and more.

“At Zappix, we’ve built a strong foundation of trust with our customers by putting an emphasis on delivering exceptional user experiences,” said Bob Barrows, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Zappix. “As the digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, organizations across industries are seeking efficient and seamless payment processing solutions – and REPAY is the perfect fit for our customers’ needs.”

“There’s an incredible number of similarities between the value points Zappix’s solutions bring to the market and REPAY’s commitment to pinpointing new, innovative ways to enable its customers to provide frictionless payment experiences,” said Jake Moore, EVP, Consumer Payments at REPAY. “We’re excited to partner with Zappix and look forward to continuing to find new ways to innovate the payment experience alongside the company in the years to come.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

For more information about REPAY’s platform, visit www.repay.com.

About Zappix

Zappix transforms the user journey during contact center interactions – from a voice encounter to a mobile on-demand visual experience. They provide businesses with an innovative digital self-service solution focused on mobile users that improves customer experiences while reducing their costs.

To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.