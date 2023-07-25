FINSYNC Announces Open Network to Connect Bankers With Businesses and Accelerate Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINSYNC, Inc. (“FINSYNC”), the all-in-one platform that serves as a financial network to help connect everything and everyone needed to centralize control of cash flow and build a successful business, today announced bankers and companies can enjoy the benefits of its network for free.

To help more businesses go from startup to scale-up with less time and better results, companies can now join the FINSYNC open network and, for no charge, can:

Connect bank and credit card accounts to see all transactions in one place

Better manage cash flow with built-in charts, calendars, projections and more

Connect with customers and vendors for faster payments

Connect with their banker for help with banking, financing or payments

“When it comes to success for businesses, relationships and networks are more important than ever,” said Tucker Mathis, CEO and founder of FINSYNC. “Our mission is to help businesses manage cash flow with less time and improved results by working with financial partners who use our software to deliver unmatched services. This no-charge approach will help our bank partners connect with more businesses in a way that will help them both scale more successfully.”

Another benefit of FINSYNC’s open network is CollectEarly, an industry differentiator exclusively available through FINSYNC and select bank partners, that allows businesses to get paid weeks faster on invoices.

“Being able to connect with and empower local businesses in our community is core to who we are," said Cathy Cooper, EVP and chief consumer banker at WaFd Bank, a FINSYNC partner. “Connecting with businesses for free and offering innovative solutions like CollectEarly are an important part of our own growth strategy moving forward.”

Ricky Gudino, the owner of Caked Las Vegas, was banking elsewhere before he met WaFd Bank personal banker Dianne Pasimiak, who connected with him through FINSYNC. Via CollectEarly, Pasimiak was able to help Gudino go from waiting weeks to get paid on invoices to just hours and move his deposit accounts to WaFd Bank, a testament to the power of FINSYNC’s open network.

“When I saw all my finances on FINSYNC’s platform, it gave me such peace of mind, and CollectEarly has been huge for the growth of our business,” Gudino said.

Of the roughly 32 million businesses in the United States, 78% have only one employee, and less than 1% have 26 employees or more. Building and scaling a successful business is increasingly difficult, and over 80% of companies that try to do so fail along the way as a result of poor cash flow management. FINSYNC’s open network — with additional benefits like CollectEarly — can help streamline operations and fast-track payments.

“At Fulton Bank, we are pleased to offer FINSYNC to our business customers,” said Michele Richards, EVP and Director of commercial product and strategy at Fulton Bank, another FINSYNC partner. “Simplifying payroll, projects and accounting into one, complete solution for cash flow management has proven valuable for our customers. Continuing to help businesses get started and grow supports our mission of changing lives for the better.”

To learn more about FINSYNC and getting started as a business or financial institution partner, please visit www.finsync.com.

About FINSYNC

FINSYNC is the one platform that serves as a financial network for helping businesses connect everything and everyone needed to centralize control of cash flow and build a successful business.

On one platform, one can connect: 1) bank and credit card accounts for better banking and cash flow management, 2) customers and vendors for faster payments, 3) contractors and employees for affordable payroll, 4) time and expense tracking with built-in payroll, 5) all of this in sync for automated accounting, and 6) partner services are connected so one gets the best options with less time, including banking and financing, card processing, bookkeeping and accounting, insurance, HR consulting and business coaching.