IndyGo Partners with Allison Transmission to Expand Electric Hybrid Fleet in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) is applying its recent $19 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) 2023 Low or No Emission and Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Programs toward expanding its fleet of 40-foot GILLIG buses equipped with the Allison eGen Flex™ electric hybrid propulsion system. The new buses will replace older vehicles in IndyGo’s fleet with clean, quiet, modern transportation that will help reduce emissions and improve air quality and service reliability.

“Receiving this money for these buses will further the progress we’ve already made as we work to continually reduce harmful emissions in the downtown core of Indianapolis,” said Inez Evans, President and CEO, IndyGo. “We’re grateful for these funds and the continued support from the FTA in helping empower us to come closer to reaching our near-zero emissions goals and safely move Indianapolis forward.”

The Allison eGen Flex is capable of operating up to 50% of a bus’s route in engine-off mode. The system’s electric-only mode is activated through geofencing technology and eliminates engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers and when operating in pre-defined dense pedestrian areas and zero-emission zones. To date, electric hybrid buses that IndyGo has put into service have saved over 20,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions and over 2,000,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

“We’re honored to play a critical role in advancing clean public transportation in Indianapolis and supporting IndyGo’s sustainability goals,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “Allison has been manufacturing electric hybrid propulsion solutions for the transit market for nearly 20 years, and we remain committed to collaborating with transit agencies nationwide to support them in their transition to net-zero emissions technology.”

For more information on Allison’s next-generation electric hybrid system, please visit allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About IndyGo

IndyGo, the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation, is committed to connecting the community to economic and cultural opportunities through safe, reliable and accessible mobility experiences. The IndyGo Red Line is the longest fully-battery electric bus rapid transit line in the Midwest and provides service through the heart of Indianapolis. To learn more, visit our website, follow us on Twitter @IndyGoBus and @IndyGoAlerts or call IndyGo Customer Service at 317.635.3344.

About GILLIG

GILLIG is the leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States. For over 130 years, we have forged a legacy for our quality craftsmanship and our unwavering excellence in both our products and customer care. Equipped by our unmatched experience and driven by our collective pursuit of excellence, our entire team is devoted to creating the safest, most reliable, and most cost-effective transit bus on the market. From initial design through final assembly, every GILLIG bus is built by our dedicated team in Livermore, California. To find out more about GILLIG, our Hybrid, Electric or traditionally fueled bus products, go to GILLIG.com.