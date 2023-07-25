Fluence Technologies and Pigment Partner to Offer Consolidation and Business Planning Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence Technologies, the only provider of purpose-built financial consolidation, close, and reporting software for high-growth businesses, and business planning platform, Pigment, today announced a partnership designed to empower organizations and drive strategic decision making.

The needs of modern finance and accounting teams are no longer being met by legacy ERP and CPM Solutions. Traditional ‘all-in-one’ solutions often result in either finance or accounting conceding on their requirements for the needs of the other. Instead, to meet the demands of high-growth organizations today, the Office of the CFO requires best-in-class, integrated solutions to address both their FP&A and financial consolidation and close requirements without compromise.

By joining forces, Fluence Technologies and Pigment empower finance teams to leverage leading finance and accounting capabilities and enable a seamless digital transformation for the entire team. This partnership capitalizes on Fluence Technologies' deep expertise in financial consolidation, financial close, account reconciliation, narrative reporting, and disclosure management and Pigment's expertise in helping organizations understand all of their business data, so they can make confident decisions, and react to new scenarios with unprecedented speed and flexibility.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Leveraging Modern Solutions: The collaboration allows customers to harness the combined power of Fluence Technologies' leading close-to-disclose solution and Pigment's modern business planning platform. By leveraging these technologies, finance professionals can streamline their performance management processes and unlock valuable business intelligence without compromise. Empowering Finance Teams: The partnership equips the Office of Finance, including CFOs, Controllers, and accounting professionals, with the data they need to uncover strategic business levers, automate financial processes, gain deeper insights into financial performance, and make informed decisions with confidence.

Fluence Technologies' Vice President of Global Channels, Corey Bidmead, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Pigment and expand our FP&A technology ecosystem. This collaboration allows us to offer our valued customers a broader range of best-in-class solutions, empowering them to optimize their performance management processes. Together, we are revolutionizing how finance professionals leverage technology to drive strategic decision making."

Pigment Global Head of Partnerships, Rohan Batra, shared the sentiment, stating, “We are extremely excited about the potential of this partnership and what it can offer our joint customers: best-in-class business planning alongside core consolidation capabilities for enterprise companies. Customers no longer have to compromise to get the best in each category. Alongside the team at Fluence, we’ll be able to further our goal in helping the office of the CFO to make the best decisions for their business with unparalleled speed and agility.”

Fluence Technologies puts control in the hands of finance and accounting teams so they can close faster, report with confidence, and do more with less. Only the Fluence financial close, consolidation, and report management platform delivers an enterprise-grade, out-of-the-box solution for modern, high-growth companies. Truly cloud-based and finance-owned, Fluence’s no-code approach means accelerated time to value and immediate adoption. Welcome to Fluence where we close early.

Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, Figma, Airtable, PVH and Webhelp trust Pigment every day, allowing them to make confident and accurate decisions. Learn more at www.gopigment.com.