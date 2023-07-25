AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Clear Blue Insurance Group’s Members Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of the members of Clear Blue Insurance Group (Clear Blue) (Guaynabo, PR). See below for a detailed listing of members and Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings of Clear Blue have been placed under review with negative implications given the current uncertainty around Clear Blue’s ability to rely on certain letters of credit, posted to back reinsurance placed by Clear Blue with certain reinsurers. The ratings will remain under review pending continued discussions with Clear Blue's management and their ability to replace certain programs and/or letters of credit to allow for proper reinsurance credit at the time of financial statement filings. On programs involving collateral, Clear Blue retains premiums on a funds-withheld basis or in trust accounts that remain available to pay claims associated with these programs. Although AM Best recognizes the uncertainty that still exists to the validity of the letters of credit in question, and Clear Blue is aggressively looking to address concerns, there is execution and timing risk associated with this process. Placing the ratings under review will allow AM Best to continue its discussions with Clear Blue's management to determine the effectiveness of management initiatives in mitigating any potential impact to Clear Blue through additional reinsurer participation or protection of the balance sheet.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) have been placed under review with negative implications for the members of Clear Blue Insurance Group:

Clear Blue Insurance Company

Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company

Highlander Specialty Insurance Company

Rock Ridge Insurance Company

