Bowman Awarded New Contract from J. Ranck Electric to Provide Engineering Services on 200 MW Solar Array

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced that the firm has been awarded a $1.4 million engineering design services contract by J. Ranck Electric, Inc (JRE) for a new 200 MW solar array located in the Mid-Western United States. This contract builds on $2.1 million of awards that the Company received from JRE in late 2022.

Bowman will provide special use permit planning and engineering design services including civil design, electrical engineering for array design, and structural engineering for balance of systems equipment foundations. Given the flat topography of the location, Bowman’s working closely with the local drainage commission to ensure conformance with complex regulations governing grading and drainage design relating to stormwater management.

“The solar segment of the renewables market has exploded in the last year following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Dan Swayze, EVP of Energy Services at Bowman. “Our extensive experience in utility-scale solar positions us to deliver these specialized services and keep pace with the market’s rapidly changing requirements. We are pleased to have been selected for this marquee solar project and anticipate being engaged in many more assignments like this one in the future.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,900 employees and more than 75 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.