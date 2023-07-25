ASA Safety Supply Announces Acquisition of Safety Max

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASA Safety Supply (“ASA Safety”), a portfolio company of Trivest Partners LP (“Trivest”), announces it has acquired Safety Max Corporation (“Safety Max” or the “Company”). Based in Albany, Georgia, Safety Max is a specialized distributor of safety supplies, workplace safety, first aid, and fire extinguisher products, serving the South Georgia market. With a focus on delivering high-quality safety solutions, Safety Max has built a strong reputation for its comprehensive product offering and exceptional customer service.

Ken Calhoun, ASA Safety’s General Manager, stated, " We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Safety Max. This strategic move aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, enhancing our platform's scale while expanding our presence into a new and promising market. Safety Max's service component also complements our existing offerings, enabling us to provide an enhanced range of services to our valued customer base."

ASA Safety remains focused on its commitment to delivering innovative safety products and services, maintaining strong customer relationships, and driving growth in the safety industry. The acquisition of Safety Max positions the company for continued success and reinforces its dedication to providing a full suite of safety offerings to its customers. The Company is currently pursuing strategic add-on acquisitions of safety distribution and services businesses throughout the Southeastern United States.

About ASA Safety

ASA Safety is a specialized distributor of safety supplies & equipment and related services. The Company serves industrial and commercial customers in the Southeastern US. Key product categories include hand, eye/face, body, hearing, and respiratory protection equipment. The Company has longstanding relationships with the most established safety product manufacturers, and the sales team delivers an unmatched level of customer service & technical expertise, which serves as a unique differentiator in the marketplace. ASA Safety is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. To learn more, visit asasafetysupply.com.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling nearly $8 billion in value. The firm has roughly $5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 70 professionals. Learn more at www.trivest.com