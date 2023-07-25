MANSCAPED® Introduces The Handyman™ Compact Electric Face Shaver

The handheld tool is as easy to maneuver as it is to charge. With up to 60 minutes of runtime and a five-minute quick charge option, you can glide it along your face, neck, and jawline for the perfect shave every time. (Photo: Business Wire)

This travel-friendly dual-action device is designed for busy men who don’t want to compromise their grooming habits and always aim to put their best face forward. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and leading lifestyle consumer brand, today announces the launch of its latest innovation, The Handyman™, a compact electric face shaver. Equipped with a sleek magnetic blade cover and thoughtfully designed to be portable, quick-charging, and waterproof*, this revolutionary, travel-friendly device is your new go-to gadget for trimming, styling, and touch-ups.

“Our mission is to deliver on man’s every grooming need, so we’re very excited to offer a new tool that is as high performing as it is convenient,” said Paul Tran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MANSCAPED. “Men are leading busier lifestyles than ever, but their grooming routines should never be compromised. With that in mind, we designed this premium, perfectly compact, and hygienic device so men can achieve that coveted clean-shaven, confident look and feel, even on the go.”

Living up to its namesake, the handheld and uber-convenient Handyman is just about as handy as you can get. Its dual-action blade head is engineered with SkinSafe™ technology** to help reduce the risk of nicks and cuts, so you can be stress-free during even the speediest of shaving sessions. This hybrid long-hair leveler device can be used for a quick clean-shave or as a luxury styling tool to maintain your beard line. Go ahead and shave as close as you want on those more sensitive areas like the neck, cheeks, and jawline so you can rock those sexy lines and edges. With 60 minutes of runtime and a five-minute quick charge option via USB-C cable, battery life will never be an issue.

Priced at $79.99, The Handyman is now available for purchase on manscaped.com and Amazon in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia, with further distribution and retail rollout to come. So, what are you waiting for? Get a Handy today and you’ll feel like you’re on top of the world.

* IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water or up to 30 minutes. Learn more at https://www.manscaped.com/pages/waterproof.

** SkinSafe™ technology does not guarantee cut protection.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over eight million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The MANSCAPED collection is available globally in 39 countries via direct-to-consumer and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target®, Best Buy, Macy’s, Walgreens, Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., Moores in Canada, Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia, and Tesco and Harvey Norman in Ireland. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.