Soylent Expands in Canada with UNFI Partnership, New Brick-and-Mortar Retail Locations and Online Presence with Walmart.ca

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soylent, maker of award-winning nutrition shakes with a mission to make complete, sustainable nutrition accessible, appealing and affordable to all, today announced a retail expansion throughout Canada. This expansion includes Soylent’s first entry into brick-and-mortar retail at Longos, Thrifty’s and select Sobeys.

Now in 121 Canadian retailers nationwide, Soylent has partnered with grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) to continue its expansion in Canada, with additional in-store retailers to be announced soon. In addition to already being able to purchase Soylent products through Amazon.ca, Canadians will soon have the opportunity to buy Soylent products through Walmart's Canadian online Marketplace (Walmart.ca). A selection of Soylent’s drinks and powders will be available across these retailers, including its best-selling drink flavors, Cafe Mocha and Chocolate.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Canada, a market we know well,” says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, Inc., Soylent’s parent company. “We’ve worked diligently with our partners at UNFI Canada to ensure that our highly functional, non-dairy and high-protein beverages and meal replacements remain widely accessible to Canadians through each of our in-store and online retail partners.”

Soylent was recently named the "Best Meal Replacement Shake" by Kantar Research, as voted by 40,000 consumers. Soylent's Creamy Chocolate has even outperformed dairy-based category leaders containing more sugar and less nutrition in blind taste tests.

Soylent's complete nutrition shakes are naturally flavored, crafted with 28 vitamins and minerals, 12 brain-boosting nutrients, nine essential amino acids, Omega-3s and Omega-6s, and include complete, plant-based protein with at least 16g in every bottle.

To find out more about Soylent products or find a store near you, please visit www.Soylent.ca or www.Soylent.com.

About Soylent

Soylent, the original plant-based food technology company, is on a mission to deliver complete nutrition products that are good for the body and the planet. Made from sustainably grown plant-based ingredients, Soylent's line of products is scientifically developed to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in convenient, affordable packages. Soylent's innovative product line-up includes Complete Nutrition Powders and Ready-to-Drink shakes, 100-Calorie Snack Bars, High Protein Nutrition Shakes, and Energy boosting nutrition shakes. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates as a separate business unit under the Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) umbrella. To learn more about Soylent, please visit the brand website or social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or LinkedIn.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots®, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona® Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

