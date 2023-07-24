Good Foods makes sipping and dipping easy with one-of-a-kind GUAC-a-RITA

Good Foods has combined two quintessential summertime treats – guacamole and margaritas – in one with the launch of the GUAC-a-RITA. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamole, has combined two quintessential summertime treats – guacamole and margaritas – in one with the launch of the GUAC-a-RITA. To celebrate, the brand will host a giveaway on Instagram for 25 winners to receive their very own GUAC-a-RITA prize pack, aptly beginning on July 24 with National Tequila Day and ending on National Avocado Day on July 31.

Good Foods designed the GUAC-a-RITA with two convenient compartments — one perfectly sized for a serving of their Chunky Guacamole, and one for a refreshing margarita. The limited-release, social media exclusive GUAC-a-RITA “Party in a Box” kit includes everything needed to savor the rest of the summer season, including margarita mix, artisan salt, guacamole and more.

“We know that interest in margarita and guacamole spikes in the summertime, so we wanted provide our fans with a fun and unique way to sip and dip together,” said Briana Voss, senior director of omni-channel marketing for Good Foods. “The GUAC-a-RITA does that and more and is the perfect summer entertaining centerpiece!”

To find out how to enter to win a GUAC-a-RITA Party in a Box, check out Good Foods on Instagram now through July 31, 2023.

About Good Foods

Good Foods Group, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.