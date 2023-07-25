Thermo Fisher Relies on CYBRA’s RFID Tracking and Alerting Capabilities to Keep Blood Cold

YONKERS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CYBRA Corporation, the New York-based developers of Edgefinity IoT® tracking software, announced the release of their latest case study highlighting the strategic value of an RFID-based tracking solution for the health and sciences industry.

Thermo Fisher required a foolproof inventory control system that would track the processing and transport of serum, which is kept in quarantine at sub-zero temperatures that require meticulous monitoring. Thermo Fisher needed to respond to quarantine disruptions by immediately alerting staff by sounding a siren, triggering a flashing light, texting, and emailing as many as seventeen staff members. CYBRA’s Edgefinity® IoT RFID Solution checked all the requirements boxes. In addition, CYBRA separated itself from competitive offerings with its ultra precise tracking capabilities that include active and passive RFID, and real time location services (RTLS).

CYBRA’s Edgefinity IoT® is a platform for rapidly building integrated applications that locate and help protect people, assets, and vehicles using RFID, RTLS and other sensor technologies.

Notifications are managed by the Edgefinity IoT rules engine, which can be configured to be activated for events such as zone violation, temperature changes, unauthorized handling of inventory – even low battery conditions.

Using Edgefinity IoT, Thermo Fisher can now track the movement and status of inventory in real time – on virtually any device with a web browser such as a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. When inventory is moved to a different department, the data on the tag records who handled the inventory, and when it was handled or moved. With all location data stored within Edgefinity, users can run a history playback report, which visually shows a map of items moving during a selected timeframe.

“From an inventory control perspective, I think Edgefinity IoT has all the features a manufacturing company would need,” says Shiza Khalid (Manufacturing Engineer III at Thermo Fisher). “It has timestamps of when was an asset is brought online. You have real-time data to see where something is at all times…there’s a heightened sense of accountability too, because whoever timestamps it also has their user account linked to it. So, it’s a complete audit trail.”

About CYBRA Corporation

CYBRA Corporation is a leader in Auto Identification – barcode and RFID technology – serving customers in a wide range of industries. CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, cloud and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX). In addition to MarkMagic® barcode label software, CYBRA’s other flagship product is Edgefinity IoT® (PATENTED U.S. PATENT OFFICE 11,024,105). Edgefinity IoT is a platform for rapidly configuring integrated applications that locate objects and people using RFID, RTLS and other advanced tracking technologies. CYBRA is also the winner of the prestigious AIM Global case study competition, featuring the company’s work with a different customer. For more information, visit https://cybra.com.