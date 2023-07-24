Eagle Crusher Co. Names New Mid-Atlantic Crushing and Screening Equipment Distributor

GALION, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Crusher Co. Inc. is proud to announce Mellott as the new distributor for the states of Pa., Md., and Del. Mellott will represent the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycled concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries in these states, as well as continue its Eagle Crusher distributorship in the state of Fl. through its Mellott and KastRock partnership.

Headquartered in Warfordsburg, Pa., Mellott is an innovative, international leader in the crushing and screening business, partnering with the aggregate, slag, construction, and power industries as a true, full-service provider, supporting its customers with equipment expertise and thought leadership.

Mellott conducts business with their Values Based Leadership philosophy, using safety, integrity, commitment, respect, and excellence as the five pillars customers experience throughout their relationship with Mellott. Treating customers as whole entities, the company provides a spectrum of contract crushing, engineered systems, equipment, parts, and service. Learn more.

Mellott is pleased to add Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

Eagle Crusher has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in the manufacture of high-quality crushing and screening equipment. Eagle innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry. View full product line.