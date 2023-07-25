Lumos to Return as the Official Fiber Internet and Wi-Fi Provider for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, announced it will be the official fiber internet and Wi-Fi provider of the 2023 Wyndham Championship. Lumos’ service will be integral in elevating the tournament experience for event organizers, players, spectators and the community.

Lumos’ 100% Fiber Optic internet delivers significantly faster upload and download speeds than a traditional cable connection. A fiber connection with fast and reliable internet is critical for professional golf tournaments. Systems across the course process tremendous amounts of data via connected technology devices that measure ball speed, apex height and more, instantly delivering that information to fans.

“This partnership with the Wyndham Championship further demonstrates Lumos’ commitment to enriching local communities,” said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos. “Golf has a rich history of combining tradition with technological advancements, and we are excited to provide a seamless digital experience for all involved in this year’s tournament.”

In addition to the fiber internet connection with Wi-Fi provided to spectators at no cost, Lumos will have onsite charging stations placed throughout the course to keep attendees’ devices fully charged.

“Lumos is a fantastic company, and we’re thrilled to partner with them,” said Mark Brazil, executive director of the Wyndham Championship. “Lumos is a major fiber optic internet company in North Carolina and Virginia, and anytime we can work with a regional company like Lumos to provide a vital part of tournament operations, we are supporting our region, which is very important to us. Lumos Fiber is incredibly reliable, allowing our PGA TOUR event to communicate efficiently, whether that means among CBS, Golf Channel and the PGA TOUR or fans having reliable wireless access while enjoying the Wyndham Championship. We appreciate all that Lumos is doing for the tournament this year.”

The Wyndham Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s longest-running events, attracts top-ranked players, and showcases incredible skill and sportsmanship.

Lumos is an active member of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, a leadership and business organization in the Triad region, with a long-standing history of supporting the Wyndham Championship.

About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, whole-Home Wi-Fi, voice and streaming services, to more than 225,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina and Virginia. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.