Cryos International Opening Sperm Bank Donation Center in Dallas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cryos International Sperm and Egg Bank announced today the opening of its newest sperm donation center at 1651 N. Collins Blvd., Suite 100 in Richardson, Texas. This facility will begin operations today, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to expanding its global presence and providing top-quality reproductive solutions to people in need of fertility assistance.

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 17.5% of the world’s population needs help in becoming parents,” said Corey Burke, tissue bank director at Cryos. “We provide frozen gametes that can be used for home insemination, intrauterine insemination (IUI), or in-vitro fertilization (IVF) through fertility clinics around the world.”

This new donation center provides a safe and convenient way for Dallas area men to help people around the globe who want to have a child. It is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cryos will recruit local men between the age of 18 and 45 to become sperm donors. Those interested must complete a quick online application, provide an initial ejaculate and participate in STD and health screenings, including blood work and genetic testing, before being accepted as a donor. Contact the company via email, phone or chat through the website Cryos International.

About Us

Cryos International is the world’s largest sperm and egg bank, serving clients in more than 100 countries. With over 35 years of experience, Cryos is renowned for its extensive donor selection, exceptional quality control, and unparalleled customer service. Our mission is to help people achieve their dreams of having a child by providing the highest quality of frozen sperm and frozen eggs.