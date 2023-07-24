Customers Call and Straight Talk Answers with New Family Plan Savings

Straight Talk's multiline plans offer unlimited data on Verizon’s award-winning network at some of the lowest rates in the market. Unlike most wireless carriers, Straight Talk family plans do not require autopay for the best rates, giving customers flexibility on where and how they pay. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Straight Talk Wireless™, a leading no-contract wireless provider, today announced new family plans offering discounted rates for adding one or more additional lines. Two-line accounts with unlimited data are now just $75 per month, and four-line plans are just $25 per line per month a significant monthly savings of $80.

With Straight Talk’s new family plans, more lines equal more savings. Multiline discounts are available on the best-selling Silver Unlimited plan, which includes unlimited high-speed data, 5GB of hotspot, and unlimited calling to Canada & Mexico, ensuring consumers never have to compromise when looking for value. Available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and StraightTalk.com, Straight Talk is a great option for people who want the freedom of no-contract plans, and access to America’s most reliable 5G network* at a low price.

“Our customers have been asking for family plans, and our new multiline options allow more people to experience the top-quality service of our most popular unlimited plan with savings that increase as you add more lines,” said Angie Klein, President of the Verizon Value organization. “With this launch, we’re also reminding consumers why Straight Talk is and always has been the best value in wireless.”

Straight Talk's multiline plans offer unlimited data on Verizon’s award-winning network at some of the lowest rates in the market. Unlike most wireless carriers, Straight Talk family plans do not require autopay for the best rates, giving customers flexibility on where and how they pay:

Two Unlimited Lines: $75 per month, saving customers $15.

Three Unlimited Lines: $90 per month, saving customers $45.

Four Unlimited Lines: $100 per month, saving customers $80.

About Straight Talk Wireless

Straight Talk Wireless provides quality no-contract wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers and is available exclusively at Walmart, Walmart.com, and Straighttalk.com.

Straight Talk is part of the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, which includes Total by Verizon, Visible, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services.

For more information on Straight Talk Wireless, visit www.straighttalk.com.

*Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics' 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.