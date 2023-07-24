Jake Dingle, CEO of Carbon Revolution, to Participate in IPO Edge Fireside Chat

GEELONG, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Revolution Limited (“Carbon Revolution” or the “Company”), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and a leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology carbon fiber wheels, today announced that CEO Jake Dingle will participate in a fireside chat hosted by IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association.

The Company announced in Nov 2022 that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Twin Ridge” or “TRCA”) (NYSE: TRCA).

Date: July 25, 2023 (Tue)

Time: 9:00–10:00 AM (Eastern Time)

The event will be moderated by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

During the event, Mr. Dingle will discuss:

The large addressable market for the new disruptive technology – providing range extension for EVs through substantial weight savings, and enabling the larger wheels required on new programs.

The Company’s strong IP moat with unique and protected technology and how Carbon Revolution is years ahead of the competition.

The Company’s strong and diverse customer relationships with major global car makers.

The established pathway to scale and disruption with new production technology driving capacity growth and cost per wheel reduction.

About Jake Dingle

Started at Carbon Revolution in 2008 as one of the initial investors and founders

Background in engineering, operations, strategy and M&A within Australian listed companies

Former head of M&A and Corporate Development for Goodman Fielder and has also held positions at, BCG, L.E.K. and Tenix Defence Systems

Mechanical Engineering degree from RMIT with First Class Honours and an MBA from the Melbourne Business School (Deans List and Rupert Murdoch Fellow).

About Carbon Revolution

Carbon Revolution is an Australian technology company, which has successfully innovated, commercialized and industrialized the advanced manufacture of carbon fiber wheels for the global automotive industry. The Company has progressed from single prototypes to designing and manufacturing lightweight wheels for cars and SUVs in the high performance, premium and luxury segments, for the world’s most prestigious automotive brands. Carbon Revolution is creating a significant and sustainable advanced technology business that supplies its lightweight wheel technology to automotive manufacturers around the world.

For more information, visit carbonrev.com

Information about Proposed Business Combination

As previously announced, Carbon Revolution Limited (“CBR”, “Carbon Revolution” or the “Company”) (ASX: CBR) and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Twin Ridge” or “TRCA”) (NYSE: TRCA) have entered into a definitive business combination agreement and accompanying scheme implementation deed (“SID”) that is expected to result in Carbon Revolution becoming publicly listed in the U.S. via a series of transactions, including a scheme of arrangement. Upon closing of the transactions, the ordinary shares and warrants of the merged company, Carbon Revolution plc (formerly known as Poppetell Limited), a private limited company incorporated in Ireland with registered number 607450 (“MergeCo”), that will become the parent company of the Company and Twin Ridge, are expected to trade on the Nasdaq in the United States, and Carbon Revolution’s shares shall be delisted from the ASX.

Additional Information about the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

