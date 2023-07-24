Ameresco Awarded Top Project of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader for partnership with Holy Cross Energy and Colorado Mountain College

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Co.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that the Holy Cross Energy/Colorado Mountain College solar-plus-storage project has been honored with the prestigious Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes the company’s work with Holy Cross Energy (HCE) and Colorado Mountain College (CMC), which saw the installation of a large-scale solar-plus-storage project.

For this work, Ameresco installed a 5MW solar PV and a 15 MWh battery energy storage system on land owned by CMC and leased by Ameresco. The largest complex of its kind in Colorado, the project furthers HCE’s goal of increasing the clean energy sources it provides to its members to 100% by 2030. The project also offsets 100% of the electricity use of three CMC campuses, advancing the college towards its 2050 carbon neutrality goal.

The Holy Cross Energy/Colorado Mountain College solar-plus-storage project captivated the attention of the program's distinguished panel of judges. One judge remarked "These types of projects are absolutely the type we need to reach a carbon-neutral energy future. Its benefits are obvious and substantial." Another judge added “As companies such as Ameresco continue to introduce these projects to the market, the availability of clean energy will increase, leading to carbon reduction and a significant positive impact on the environment." These testimonials affirm the exceptional impact and excellence that innovative partnerships and advanced technology have in driving sustainability and energy efficiency for communities.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits. Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, "This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria."

To learn more about the distributed energy solutions offered by Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com/renewable-energy/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.