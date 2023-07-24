Circa Resort & Casino Has Entered Into a Game-Changing Partnership With FullTime Fantasy Sports

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circa Resort & Casino is partnering with the long-established industry leader, FullTime Fantasy Sports, to host the Circa®-branded Fantasy Football World Championships and the Las Vegas Fantasy Championships.

These branded full season long drafts will be hosted online and live at the Circa Resort & Casino. The live Circa Draft Series begins on August 17 and will run through opening weekend, with drafts taking place at Legacy Club Rooftop Cocktails, inside The owner’s suite at Stadium Swim, top-of-the-line Luxury suites, and other unique spaces within the property.

“Derek, David, and the entire Circa team have been amazing to work with," said Ian Ritchie, Founder of FullTime Fantasy Sports. “I love how Circa has embraced season-long Fantasy sports, and we know that our players will get the ultimate Las Vegas experience inside venues they have only seen on TV. There is no better experience in Las Vegas than Stadium Swim™, and the property's sportsbook is best in class. We are proud to share this experience with our customers.”

Set to revolutionize the world of fantasy football with its immersive gaming experience and state-of-the-art facilities, Circa promises to be a game-changer, offering fantasy football players a unique blend of sports, entertainment, and unparalleled excitement.

“We are thrilled to partner with FullTime Fantasy Sports to host the Fantasy Football World Championships and the Las Vegas Fantasy Championships," said Derek Stevens, Founder & CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. “We are the perfect fit for this partnership. From Stadium Swim™ to the World’s Largest Sportsbook, we strive to create unparalleled sports viewing experiences for our customers.”

You can sign up for the live and online drafts now at www.CircaDraftSeries.com

About FullTime Fantasy Sports:

FullTime Fantasy (FTF), originally known as FF Toolbox, has been innovating and driving the Fantasy Sports Industry for over 20 years. FTF is consistently recognized as a leader and champion of fantasy sport with numerous industry awards, including multiple awards for Most Accurate Rankings, Best Live Event, Most Innovative Product, BestRadio Show, and the Matthew Berry Gamechanger Award for original co-founder Emil Kadlec.

About Circa Resort & Casino:

Get ready for the time of your life at Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas’ Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city’s history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world’s largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry’s Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw’s Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.