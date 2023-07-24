The Kids Are Alright: St. Jude Sparks Next Generation of Philanthropists, Bringing Young People Together to Help Children Everywhere

Attendees of St. Jude NextGen Experience, an event bringing the next generation of St. Jude supporters together. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gen Z is here to make a difference, and this week they hung out on the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® where 300 members of the next generation of volunteers and fundraisers assembled for the St. Jude NextGen Experience.

The event, the first of its kind, hosted participants and event leads from a wide range of St. Jude fundraising programs spanning from Trike-A-Thon and Math-A-Thon to Leadership Society and Collegiate events. The event included a tour of the St. Jude campus, interactive workshops and networking opportunities with fellow supporters from across the country.

One of these remarkable individuals was Abby Cox. Cox got started with St. Jude when she volunteered for Western Kentucky University’s Midnight on the Hill, an annual fundraising event supporting St. Jude.

“I did some research on student activities and saw Midnight on the Hill, and something clicked, I decided that was something I definitely wanted to go for," said Cox. “I don’t know exactly what clicked, I didn’t have any experience with St. Jude before, but something just made sense.”

Something definitely clicked: Cox’s passion drove her fundraising totals from $85,000 to $145,000 in one year alone.

That’s how one student's passion ignited a movement. Through one event, Cox was able to reach and bring awareness for St. Jude to her more than 16,000 Gen Z classmates at her university. The majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributors giving what they can, one person at a time making an impact around the world. Or as Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude said, “I’d rather have a million people give me a dollar than one give me a million.”

Cox graduated in May and continues to support St. Jude by advising on ways to improve and evolve existing programs. Her next big goal? To join the Nashville office of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.

Want to get involved? Sign up for one of the various NextGen school fundraising opportunities!