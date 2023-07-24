HyperX Welcomes Professional Valorant Caster and Content Creator Sean Gares as HyperX Ambassador

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the signing of Sean Gares as a HyperX ambassador. Joining the HyperX family, Gares brings extensive experience to the HyperX community as a professional player, caster and well-known content creator, making him an ideal candidate to collaborate with HyperX and provide unique content for gamers and fans alike.

Having previously played for renowned esports organizations such as Cloud 9 and Echo Fox, Gares' deep-rooted knowledge of competitive gaming enables him to create highly engaging and informative content. Gares’ exceptional expertise in the popular first-person shooter game, Valorant, has earned him a reputation as one of the top content creators in the gaming industry.

“I'm super excited to have the ability to partner with HyperX again! Throughout my career as a player, and even now as a content creator, I've preferred using HyperX keyboards and headphones,” said Sean Gares, gamer, content creator and HyperX ambassador. “I truly enjoy the Hyperx products and the people who make them are fantastic. I'm really looking forward to some of the cool things we have planned together for 2023.”

As a professional caster for Riot Games' official Valorant esports events team, Gares' talent extends beyond playing the game. His role as a caster allows him to provide in-depth analysis, captivating viewers with his expert commentary during high stakes matches. Gares' extensive experience as an in-game leader in Counter-Strike has uniquely positioned him to translate his skills into the world of Valorant.

“Sean's expertise in breaking down strategies, providing feedback, and offering valuable insights highlights his commitment to helping new players and fostering community growth,” said Caio Martins, global influencer & events manager, HyperX. “This aligns perfectly with HyperX’s support for gamers of all levels and efforts towards helping them persevere.”

Gares will be developing exclusive HyperX content that showcases HyperX’s gaming peripherals, allowing fans to witness firsthand the unmatched performance and reliability of HyperX products. The collaboration between Gares and HyperX is based on a shared passion for gaming, long-standing relationships and a mutual desire to provide a memorable gaming experience for game enthusiasts worldwide, aligning with HyperX’s belief of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS.”

