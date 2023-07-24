Clarius Named by Government of Canada as One of the Country’s Global Hypergrowth Companies

The Clarius team has an ambitious mission to improve patient care globally and reduce healthcare costs by enabling clinicians to instantly look into a patient’s body to confidently diagnose disease and enhance procedural safety. The company was the first to develop a high-definition pocket-size wireless ultrasound scanner that works with an app on Apple and Android smart devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition handheld ultrasound systems, has been selected by the Government of Canada to participate in the new Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP), powered by the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development. GHP is designed to help the country’s most promising scale-up companies to further fuel their growth with the support of a team of experts with extensive public and private sector experience.

“Canada wins when cutting-edge companies keep operations, profits, and jobs here at home. And when they scale up around the world, they signal that Canada is open for business,” said Minister Mary Ng. “With the Global Hypergrowth Project, we're doubling down on Canada's most promising firms, to help them scale up, from here.”

Clarius has an ambitious mission to improve patient care globally and reduce healthcare costs by enabling clinicians to instantly look into a patient’s body to confidently diagnose disease and enhance procedural safety. The company was the first to develop a high-definition pocket-size wireless ultrasound scanner that works with an app on Apple and Android smart devices. Since Clarius began selling its ultrasound scanners in 2016, more than 20,000 clinicians have used them performing more than 3.8 million scans. Clarius currently employs over 150 people at its headquarters, an innovation center and manufacturing facility in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We share the government of Canada’s goal to build a vibrant, local medical technology community and we’re extremely honoured to be one of a select few innovative companies in Canada chosen to participate in the Global Hypergrowth Project,” said Clarius CEO Ohad Arazi. “Having our government’s support for funding, international expansion, access to government procurement projects, and more will help rapidly accelerate our growth. Our team is energized to be recognized as one of Canada’s 15 most promising companies!”

Minimum criteria for participation in the GHP include: annual revenues of $30 million; 40% gross margin; 30% revenue compound annual growth over the last three years; and headquarters in Canada with at least 60% employees based in the country. Clarius underwent a rigorous selection process to demonstrate its ability to execute on growth ambitions and prove its potential to seize opportunities for global leadership and to create and maintain highly-skilled jobs in Canada. Clarius was selected by a volunteer panel of notable Canadian business leaders appointed by Innovation Canada.

Clarius is the only ultrasound company to offer 10 AI-powered models of handheld ultrasound scanners designed for a broad range of medical specialists including orthopedic surgeons, aesthetic clinicians, emergency physicians, and veterinarians.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. Three million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com.