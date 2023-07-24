Flow Beverage Corp. Enters Partnership with Live Nation Canada To Provide More Sustainable Water Options at Concerts

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a partnership to become the Official Water Sponsor of Live Nation Canada, making Flow alkaline spring water available to millions of annual concert goers at nearly 1,000 concerts across Canada. Through its Green Nation charter launched in 2019, Live Nation is seeking to eliminate single-use plastics, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent and become zero waste to landfill by 2030. This partnership will continue that momentum, as well as help drive Flow’s food service segment growth and provide opportunities for sampling and brand partnerships.

In partnership with Live Nation Canada, Flow is now available at seven venues across the country including Budweiser Stage, RBC Echo Beach, HISTORY, Danforth Music Hall and Velvet Underground in Toronto, The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver and Midway Music Hall in Edmonton.

A recent study by Live Nation reveals that 70 per cent of concert-goers worldwide are more likely to purchase from brands supporting their sustainability habits, underscoring live music fans' strong desire to engage with value-aligned brands. Flow Water packaging consists of 90 to 95 per cent recyclable material that is not disposed of through landfill. With the exemption of the plastic cap closure, the packaging is processed through a materials recycling facility and broken down for reuse.

Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flow, stated, “We are delighted to be partnering with Live Nation Canada to hydrate concert goers with our sustainably sourced and packaged Flow alkaline spring water. This partnership is a natural fit given our roots in the music and entertainment industry, Flow’s influencer relationships with music artists and the strong alignment between our sustainability goals and respective customer base.”

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, collagen-infused and vitamin-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 51,000 stores across North America.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“Forward-Looking Statements”). The Forward-Looking Statements contained in this press release relate to future events or Flow’s future plans, operations, strategy, performance or financial position and are based on Flow’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions. Such Forward-Looking Statements have been made by Flow in light of the information available to it at the time the statements were made and reflect its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements and information other than historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Such Forward‐Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words and expressions.

Specific Forward-Looking Statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Flow’s business strategy or outlook and future growth plans, expectations regarding the elevated pace of revenue growth, potential operational efficiencies to be realized and anticipation of profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Flow’s control, that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Flow and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended April 30, 2023. Additional information about Flow is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2022 dated January 29, 2023.