SettleTop Awarded U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Contract

NEWBURYPORT, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SettleTop, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on developing a software contributor and social network mapping platform to secure the nation’s software supply chain in addressing the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on July 17, 2023, SettleTop will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

About SettleTop

SettleTop is an enterprise software platform that provides an objective assessment of the risk and vulnerabilities associated with a software asset. The company's SetView Platform offers comprehensive software risk scorecard and software bill of materials (SBOM) as a service solution that leverages third-party vendor tools into a single dashboard view, enabling clients to assess, evaluate and remediate software risk in the commercial and broader government markets. For more information, visit: www.settletop.com.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within AFRL. Brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 215 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.