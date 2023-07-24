Zyxel Communications to Partner with Windstream on 8 Gig Service Expansion

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zyxel Communication, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, will supply the WiFi 6E hardware needed to power Windstream’s 8 gig expansion this month, marking a major milestone in both companies’ dual efforts to expand fiber access across the U.S.

As part of its high-speed fiber business, Kinetic by Windstream has enabled 8 gig service to more than 400,000 homes in its predominately rural 18-state service area, giving it a bigger 8 gig footprint than any other carrier within its 18-state service area. Zyxel will assist the fiber optic deployment by providing its EX7710 multi-gigabit ethernet gateway, as well as its WX5610 wireless extender, to customers upgrading to 8G service – allowing for lightning-fast connectivity throughout their home, even when multiple devices are in use.

“Getting 100% fiber optic connections to more homes, especially in underserved communities, is a huge step toward keeping our customers on the cutting edge of Internet accessibility. But with more devices than ever connecting to the network, building a fiber infrastructure is only half the battle,” said Clay Fisher, chief marketing officer at Kinetic. “Zyxel has been an outstanding partner in our efforts to expand broadband, and their hardware will help ensure our customers can experience the full benefits of fiber.”

Zyxel’s WiFi 6E router, EX7710 supports tri-band wireless, adding the new 6GHz bands to deliver faster, more reliable internet access throughout the home and office. Featuring both 10GbE WAN and 10GbE LAN to ensure 10 Gbps line rate data transfers, delivering unmatched connectivity. Experience lightning-fast WiFi speeds of up to 4.8 Gbps on both the 6GHz and 5GHz bands, providing unparalleled connectivity for all your devices, while ensuring smooth, low-latency connections even when multiple users are online.

“Fiber is the future. That’s why it’s been great to see multiple countries dedicate resources to ensure all their residents, whether in the city or the country, have equal access to high-speed Internet,” said Brian Feng, Senior VP of Zyxel Communications. “In the US, we appreciate Windstream’s dedication to ensuring rural areas aren’t left out of the WiFi revolution, and we’re thrilled to be able to play a part in their expansion.”

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that’s keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

About Kinetic by Windstream

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment, and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.