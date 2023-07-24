CUPE 7000 lauds stability in the system as SkyTrain workers ratify new five-year deal

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 7000 members at SkyTrain have ratified the tentative agreement with BC Rapid Transit Company reached on June 29. The five-year contract, which runs from September 1, 2023 until August 31, 2028, includes general wage increases of 6.75 per cent, 2-3 per cent (depending on Consumer Price Index average), and 2.5 per cent for the remaining three years.

As well as substantial premium increases over the course of the contract, the new deal also includes improvements to health benefits and the sick plan, introduction of contracting-in language, and improvements to working conditions including limits to forced overtime provisions. The agreement also includes the introduction of more inclusive language and several provisions to address cultural practices for Indigenous workers.

“This contract provides stability—both for our members and for the public,” said CUPE 7000 President Tony Rebelo. “For our members, it addresses many of the concerns they have raised in the workplace. For our passengers, it provides five years of labour stability, a period encompassing the opening of our Broadway expansion.”

Rebelo added that the union is happy that both parties were able to work together and reach this new contract at the bargaining table.

“There will be many new hires over the next four years, so we wanted to make sure that our wage and benefit package would be at a high enough level to attract top candidates to this organization and to our great union,” he said.

“CUPE 7000 members, present and future, deserve nothing but the best and should always be considered one of the top work forces not only in B.C. but across Canada.”

CUPE 7000 represents more than 1,000 workers at BC Rapid Transit Company, helping transport 350,000 people a day on the Expo and Millennium Lines. CUPE Members at BCRTC work in Operations, Maintenance, and Administration.

