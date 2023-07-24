Rightpoint, a Genpact Company, is Named a Top Microsoft US Partner for Second Year in a Row

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rightpoint, a global experience leader and Genpact company, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Modern Work: Employee Experience, in recognition of its Total Experience approach. This marks the second consecutive year that Rightpoint has been acknowledged by Microsoft for its exceptional work.

The company has also been named as a finalist in two worldwide categories, Employee Experience and Modern Workplace for Frontline Workers. These accolades highlight the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional results and its expertise in leveraging Microsoft's technology to meet the evolving needs of clients.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our strong relationship with Microsoft," said Ron Shamah, Chief Executive Officer at Rightpoint. "With US companies losing a staggering $700 billion annually due to employee attrition, investing in the employee and customer experience has become a pressing need. That's why we prioritize delivering the Total Experience, recognizing the connection of customer satisfaction and employee engagement in driving overall organizational success.”

Rightpoint firmly believes that organizations must prepare for a workplace where generative AI and Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform, create an environment in which employees can thrive and be more engaged and more productive. Generative AI will revolutionize the employee experience by enabling personalized and streamlined interactions. Microsoft Copilot for Viva will automate repetitive tasks, provide intelligent recommendations, and facilitate seamless communication and collaboration. The future of employee experience powered by generative AI and Microsoft Viva will enable organizations to transform employee engagement and business performance.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with winners chosen from a pool of more than 4,200 submitted nominations received from more than 100 countries worldwide. Rightpoint was recognized for its outstanding solutions and services in Employee Experience and modernizing the workplace for frontline workers.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually ahead of the company’s global partner conference. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint, a Genpact company, is a global experience leader. Over 700 employees across 12 offices work with clients end-to-end, from defining and enabling vision, to ensuring ongoing market relevance. Our diverse teams lead with empathy, data and creativity—always in service of the experience. From whiteboard to roll-out, we help our clients embed experience across their operations from front to back office to accelerate digital transformation through a human-centric lens.