An Affiliate of Walton Street Closed on the Acquisition of Advance Real Estate, an Industrial Real Estate Development and Operating Company in México With a Portfolio of Over 10.4 Million Square Feet of Industrial and Logistics Leasable Area

MÉXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An affiliate of Walton Street Capital, L.L.C (“Walton Street”) closed on the acquisition of Advance Real Estate, an industrial and logistics real estate development and operating company in México with a portfolio of 61 “Class A” industrial buildings with over 10.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and over 13.6 million square feet of land for industrial development with capacity to develop approximately 6.5 million square feet of additional GLA.

Since 2010, vehicles with participation of affiliates of Walton Street México have acquired or developed over 48 million square feet of industrial real estate in over 200 separate properties. With this acquisition, the current industrial portfolio in México held by affiliates of Walton Street totals over 22 million square feet of industrial GLA distributed across 133 buildings and land with potential to develop approximately 9 million square feet of additional industrial GLA. This represents a geographically diversified portfolio with a presence in 15 major industrial markets in México.

Federico Martin del Campo, CEO of Walton Street México, expressed that “ This acquisition is proof of Walton Street´s capabilities in executing transactions and further consolidates Walton Street México´s market position in the industrial and logistics real estate market in México.”

Additionally, Mr. Martin del Campo mentioned that “ this transaction comes at a time when the industrial and logistics sector continues to show significant growth and positive dynamics thanks to recent nearshoring trends and the continuation of years of strength of the industrial real estate industry in México. Walton Street believes that the manufacturing and logistics sector in México will continue to drive the country forward and we look forward to continuing to play a part in the strengthening of the Mexican economy.”

About Walton Street Capital, L.L.C.: Walton Street is a private equity real estate investment firm. Since its inception in 1994 Walton Street affiliates have raised over $15 billion in capital commitments. Affiliates of Walton Street have actively participated in the real estate industry in México since 1998 and raised over $2.7 billion USD of capital commitments from institutional investors. Walton Street affiliates have invested and committed over $1.3 billion USD to date to industrial real estate assets in México and expect to continue being active participants in this sector.