Perficient Architects Microsoft Azure Cloud Modernization Solutions for Builders FirstSource

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it successfully partnered with Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR), the largest U.S. supplier of structural building products and services to the professional market for residential and multi-family construction, to develop a new, cloud-native application for roof and floor truss manufacturing. The unified cloud platform implementation allows Builders FirstSource to better scale future operations and fully integrate new acquisitions across all operating plants.

As a Microsoft Azure partner, Perficient guided Builders FirstSource in developing a new, cloud-native system that would unify manufacturing execution system (MES) processes across the enterprise and their physical truss manufacturing locations. With a standard tool enforcing best practices, capturing job analytics, and automating integrations with raw material databases, Builders FirstSource has increased visibility into material availability and improved production and purchasing scheduling, resulting in a faster turnaround for their customers.

“We needed a more agile and unified manufacturing organization. Efficiency is key in this business, so the more efficient we can run across our factories, the more profitable our business can be,” said Mike McCranie, CIO, Builders FirstSource. “With an infinitely scalable cloud solution we can now move our other on-premises technologies in the manufacturing space to the cloud, thereby streamlining our processes.”

Perficient was recognized as a 2023 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year finalist for its cloud native app development work with Builders FirstSource from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations. The Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. The award recognizes Perficient for having a track record of building new cloud-native apps and providing outstanding solutions and services in Cloud Native App Development.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Microsoft as a 2023 U.S. Partner of the Year finalist,” said John Jenkins, vice president, Perficient. “Our Microsoft partnership and expertise enables us to build leading-edge, strategy-driven, cloud-native solutions that are transforming the manufacturing industry. Our commitment to Builders FirstSource and other clients makes Perficient a trusted partner to imagine and execute holistic visions for Microsoft Azure cloud services.”

Perficient is an award-winning Microsoft Solutions Partner with more than 20 years of experience delivering strategic solutions across the Microsoft Cloud.

