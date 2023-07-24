Flora-scent Organics Launches Innovative, Citronella-free, 5-Times More Effective Mosquito Incense Sticks

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flora-scent Organics today announced the launch of an innovative, best-in-class mosquito-repellent incense stick. This all-natural product is made using a blend of organic plant oils well-known for their insect-repellent qualities, but it contains no citronella.

Rather than rely on a single botanical, Flora-scent Organics infuses its incense sticks with a mixture of oils consciously crafted in the U.S.A. That mixture includes rosemary, cedarwood, peppermint, and geraniol, the primary ingredient in geranium oil. Geraniol is five times more effective at repelling mosquitoes than citronella.

To boost that effectiveness, Flora-scent Organics regularly updates its formula to prevent the different mosquito species common to North America from building up resistance to its incense. “Although most people think of summer as mosquito season, they can be a nuisance year-round, especially in the American South,” says Chris Lowry, Flora-scent Organics’ Director of Research and Development. “By regularly updating our formula, we’ve created a mosquito repellent that works for every season.”

In addition to being one of the best mosquito repellents on the market, Flora-scent Organics’ incense sticks smell more pleasant than sticks made with citronella oil. The blend of essential plant oils produces a refreshing and invigorating scent that makes all your favorite outdoor activities, from patio dining to gardening to backyard games, even more enjoyable.

Each Flora-scent Organics mosquito-repellent incense stick lasts up to 3 hours. The sticks ship in boxes of 12, meaning each box offers more than a full day’s worth of personal protection from mosquitoes. Each box retails for $15.99.

Flora-scent Organics mosquito-repellent incense sticks are now available for purchase exclusively through Amazon.com. For more information and to order yours, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYPG3D4K