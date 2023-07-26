Ace VTOL Receives Historic $250M Order from Aeroauto for GT Slipstream Personal eVTOL Aircraft

PERTH, Wa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ace VTOL, the Australian eVTOL company revolutionizing urban air mobility, announces a groundbreaking $250M order for its flagship personal eVTOL aircraft, the GT Slipstream, from Aeroauto, a prominent retailer of eVTOL vehicles based in Palm Beach, FL.

The GT Slipstream is a two-seater flying "muscle" car capable of reaching speeds up to 270 mph with a range of 300 miles on a single charge. Powered by four Arc Reaction Engines, it seamlessly transitions from low-speed to high-speed flight. The GT's sophisticated sensors and software ensure utmost safety, comfort, and autonomy. Market entry in the US is expected by 2027.

Aeroauto commits to acquire at least 100 GT vehicles by 2040, signifying their dedication to the eVTOL industry. As a leading eVTOL vehicle retailer, Aeroauto offers comprehensive sales, service, and access to a national vertiport infrastructure.

Ace VTOL is in discussions with the FAA for certification requirements, with the first prototype expected within 12 months. NeurobotX, a Boeing-backed AI company, will provide pilot simulation training through Meta Pilot gamification software for all of Ace VTOL’s eVTOL’s.

Aeroauto will further invest in Ace VTOL to support the launch of Trinity eVTOL, a versatile air taxi with eco-friendly transportation for up to five passengers or one metric tonne of cargo. It targets US entry by 2028.

Sean Borman, Aeroauto CEO, says the GT and Trinity will transform travel. Brett Northey, Ace VTOL CEO, praises Aeroauto's commitment to safety and service.

Interested customers can register for GT Slipstream updates at https://www.acevtol.com/gt.

About Ace VTOL

Ace VTOL (www.acevtol.com) is an Australian eVTOL manufacturer founded in 2022, known for combining sleek design, advanced technology, and superior performance.

About Aeroauto

Aeroauto (www.aeroautosales.com) is the leading US retailer of eVTOL vehicles, offering a wide range of personal eVTOL models, comprehensive sales and service support.