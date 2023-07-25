Singapore’s One World International School launches new campus in Osaka, Japan

Singapore's leading International School now in Osaka. Discover our Enquiry-Based Curriculum for Grades Nursery to 5! Join our diverse and inclusive student body, fostering a sense of belonging and cultural understanding. Prepare your child with essential life skills and a strong academic foundation for a successful future. Enroll Now for 2023 Admissions!

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singapore’s renowned One World International School is set to launch its fifth new campus this year - in Osaka, Japan - as it continues to expand across the globe as part of its plan to serve more communities.

OWIS is part of the not-for-profit Global Schools Foundation which has a presence in 10 countries with 35 campuses imparting education to more than 32,000 students. The OWIS Osaka campus will continue the Foundation’s legacy of providing new-age, quality education fit for 21st-century aspirations through modern infrastructure in a digital environment. It will also continue to embody its fundamental principles of compassion in its educational approach, fostering a culture that embraces diversity within a nurturing and inclusive atmosphere for learning.

OWIS Osaka marks a new frontier for the GSF school in Japan, bringing the International Baccalaureate curriculum to the city interspersed with skill-based activities like arts, sports, music and languages.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer the IB curriculum in Japan with the same passion and emphasis on excellence that is synonymous with GSF. ," said Mr Atul Temurnikar, Co-founder and Chairman of Global Schools Foundation. "Our goal is to provide students with a top-notch international education that will help prepare them for the global stage. OWIS Osaka will be a great addition to our family of schools."

OWIS Osaka will offer a comprehensive educational programme, that mirrors the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program (PYP). The school will also feature state-of-the-art facilities, including modern classrooms, science labs, libraries, and sports facilities.

"Our focus in OWIS Osaka will be providing education that will have a strong emphasis on academic excellence and global citizenship to students in the Kansai region," said Mr Sumit Mishra, Country Director for GSF in Japan. "We are excited to partner with the Ikuno Ward community in this project which while providing world-class education, will play a small part in reinvigorating the Ikuno Ward economy."

About Global Schools Foundation

GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation which reinvests for growth, has a network of 35 campuses across 11 countries including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia where 32,000 students from 70 nationalities study. It is a recipient of over 450 international education excellence awards from national quality organisations. In addition to International Baccalaureate and Cambridge IGCSE, its schools provide American, IPC, CBSE and ICSE curricula.

GSF schools rank high in the IB Diploma Board exams with over 100 students having scored World Topper positions (45/45) and Near Perfect Score positions (44/45). Similarly, GSF schools have delivered some of the best Cambridge IGCSE results, and to date, more than 800 students of GSF schools have scored A and A* in all subjects.

Admissions for the upcoming academic year are now open. To learn more about OWIS Osaka or to apply for admission, visit our website or contact us at www.owis.org/jp.