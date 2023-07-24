Prudential Financial to Reinsure $12.5B Guaranteed Universal Life Block with Somerset Re

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today an agreement to reinsure a portion of its guaranteed universal life block with Somerset Re, resulting in approximately $450 million of proceeds.1

Under the terms of the agreement, Somerset Re will reinsure approximately $12.5 billion of reserves backing Prudential’s guaranteed universal life policies issued by Pruco Life Insurance Company and Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey. This transaction, covering policies written prior to 2015, represents approximately one-third of Prudential’s total guaranteed universal life statutory reserves.

“ This transaction marks another significant milestone in our efforts to reduce market sensitivity and increase capital flexibility,” said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial. “ Looking ahead, we remain committed to offering a comprehensive and attractive portfolio of life insurance solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

“ Somerset Re is pleased to expand its risk management support for Prudential Financial in this transaction,” said Jeffrey Burt, chairman and CEO of Somerset Re Group. “ This represents our third reinsurance agreement with Prudential, demonstrating the breadth of solutions Somerset Re is bringing to its business partners.”

The agreement does not result in any changes for contracts included in the transaction. Prudential will continue to service the block and maintain its existing relationships with contract holders and distribution partners.2 Prudential does not expect there to be any direct impact to employee head count as a result of the transaction.

The reinsurance transaction is structured on a modified coinsurance basis and contains significant structural protections, including overcollateralization and investment guidelines. In connection with the transaction, PGIM will retain an investment mandate related to a portion of the assets supporting the block.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval, including the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Upon closing, Prudential anticipates an increase in after-tax annual adjusted operating income of approximately $55 million, plus amortization of the cost or benefit of reinsurance, which is currently expected to be accretive to earnings, but will be finalized at closing.3

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Prudential for the transaction.

Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel to Somerset Re for the transaction, and RBC Capital Markets advised Somerset Re.

1 Proceeds include approximately $425 million of capital that supports the block. Proceeds are subject to customary adjustments at closing.

2 Prudential will retain responsibility for the ongoing relationships with mortality reinsurance providers.

3 As a result of the transaction, we expect to incur one-time expenses of approximately $65 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the extinguishment of certain financing facilities.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About Somerset Reinsurance Ltd.

Somerset Reinsurance Ltd. is a leading provider of reinsurance solutions for asset-intensive life insurance and annuity business, helping its clients manage capital efficiency and improve their financial results. Somerset Re solutions include programs for new business flow and management of legacy blocks of life insurance and annuities. Ceding companies ranked Somerset No. 1 in the Business Capability Index (BCI), as measured by NMG Consulting’s 2021 U.S. Structured Financial Solutions study in the Portfolio Transfer Segment. For further information, please visit www.somersetre.com.

