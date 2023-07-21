CDISC Selects Myota to Protect IP Against Ransomware Attacks

PHILADELPHIA & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myota, a prominent data protection platform provider, is excited to announce its newest customer, CDISC, a global standards development organization that serves the clinical research industry. CDISC has selected Myota's bucketZero solution to bolster their IP protection capabilities.

Myota bucketZero ensures 100% data durability, availability, security, and compliance, empowering customers of all sizes and industries to confidently store and protect valuable data for various use cases. The platform's patented spread & shred encryption and data dispersion technology combined with robust management features allow users to customize data access according to their specific business, organizational, and compliance requirements.

"With Myota bucketZero, CDISC gains an unparalleled defense against evolving data threats. Our solution ensures their data remains secure, available, and compliant, empowering them to focus on their mission-critical objectives." - Gabriel Gumbs, President of Myota.

Key benefits of Myota bucketZero include:

100% data durability and availability: Myota's fully managed service eliminates the need to handle hardware and software management, ensuring uninterrupted access to data.

Secure data storage: Myota repositories feature built-in security measures, including encryption and protection against data loss.

Disaster recovery: The platform offers cloud-based backup and restore capabilities for quick recovery from data loss, corruption, or IT outages.

Seamless collaboration: Myota repositories support efficient remote collaboration, facilitating streamlined workflows and version control.

Flexible storage options: No limits on the size of repositories or file types, providing flexibility to store any amount of data.

Joe Ben Clark, Director of IT at CDISC, emphasized: "Myota has become an integral part of our IT management strategy providing secured backup for our github repos so that our IP is protected from ransomware or other potential disasters. Our executive team also uses Myota for contracts and other legal documents to ensure private, secured backup."

For more information about Myota, please visit www.myota.io.

About CDISC: CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), recommended by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and adopted by the world’s leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization with entities in Austin, Texas, and Brussels, Belgium and thousands of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world. www.cdisc.org.

About Myota: Myota is a leading provider of advanced data protection platforms, offering comprehensive solutions that ensure data durability, availability, security, and compliance. Myota empowers organizations of all sizes and industries with state-of-the-art technologies, enabling efficient data storage, protection, and management. Myota's bucketZero platform provides reliable data protection and supports seamless workflows.