PPG recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 list

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE PPG) today announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek magazine in its 2023 list of America’s Greatest Workplaces. Newsweek and research firm Plant-A Insights Group conducted an independent study of companies with 1,000 or more employees to rank their performance in empowerment of women, promotion of veterans, development of entry-level employees and support of LGBTQ associates. They also consulted 389,000 company reviews in the study to determine the results. PPG scored 4.5 out of a maximum of 5.0 stars.

“At PPG, we work every day to ensure that every one of our 52,000 employees around the world is supported in the work they do to bring our purpose – We Protect and Beautify the World – to life,” said Kevin Walling, PPG chief human resources officer. “It takes everyone at PPG to create a great workplace where we can all thrive and grow. This recognition showcases how our employees make it happen every day.”

PPG was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women earlier this year and was recently recognized as a “Best Place to work for Disability Inclusion” by the DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX® (DEI).

PPG has more than 16,000 employees in the U.S. It manufactures and sells paints, coatings and specialty materials for the aerospace, residential and commercial buildings, transportation, and electronic industries, among others. Well-known consumer brands include PPG PAINTS®, GLIDDEN® paint by PPG, and LIQUID NAILS® adhesive by PPG.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

PPG Paints, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Glidden and Liquid Nails are registered trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate