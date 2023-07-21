Dollar General Helps Build Success in the Classroom with Back-to-School Savings

Dollar General offers some of the most trusted national brands for back-to-school shoppers including Crayola®, BIC®, Elmer’s® and more as well as several private brands like iMagine and Office Hub that offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dollar General offers some of the most trusted national brands for back-to-school shoppers including Crayola®, BIC®, Elmer’s® and more as well as several private brands like iMagine and Office Hub that offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. (Photo: Business Wire)

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This back-to-school season, Dollar General is committed to providing quality and affordable school essentials that students, parents and teachers are proud to purchase and use. With over 19,000 locations in 47 states, Dollar General offers a convenient shopping experience with special discounts and product selections that help start the school year off right. This includes:

Teacher Discounts

Now through September 15, Dollar General is offering a 30 percent discount on school supplies and housewares for verified teachers.*

To register and complete the verification process and find a little inspiration for the year ahead, visit DG’s Teacher’s Central to shop for supplies, discover classroom craft activities and stay organized.

Product Favorites with Budget-Friendly Savings

Customers can increase their savings with a DG Digital Coupon offering $2 off any qualifying school supplies purchase of $10 or more, available select weeks in July, August and September.

This and more offers are available through DG Digital Coupons online and in the myDG App where customers may load coupons and rewards on an easy-to-use platform and redeem them at checkout.

In addition to the Dollar General weekly savings ads, customers can scan products in-store for pricing and to surface available coupons and deals.

Dollar General offers some of the most trusted national brands for back-to-school shoppers including Crayola ® , BIC ® , Elmer’s ® and more as well as several private brands like iMagine and Office Hub that offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

, BIC , Elmer’s and more as well as several private brands like iMagine and Office Hub that offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Students headed to campus this year can purchase items that are perfect for maximizing small spaces while personalizing them with on-trend décor and essentials.

* Teacher 30% off coupon should be available in the user’s DG Digital Coupon account approximately 24-48 hours after verification. Limit one use per day and up to four uses during the promotional period through September 15, 2023. Coupon may not be stacked with $2 off school supply purchase.

Back-to-School b-roll is available on the DG Newsroom here and high res images are available for download here.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 5, 2023, the company’s 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. Learn more at DollarGeneral.com.