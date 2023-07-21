FHLB Dallas and Veritex Community Bank Give Veteran Relief from Texas Heat

A retired U.S. Air Force veteran is able to stay cool in the Texas heat, thanks to a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans grant from Veritex Community Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

A retired U.S. Air Force veteran is able to stay cool in the Texas heat, thanks to a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans grant from Veritex Community Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Air Force veteran Ryan Urquhart can keep cool in the Texas heat thanks to a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) through its member, Veritex Community Bank (Veritex).

Mr. Urquhart, 22, is a retired senior airman who joined the military to find focus in his life.

“When I joined the military, I felt like I was ahead of everyone else. I learned a trade, while everyone else was still flipping burgers,” he said.

His job in the Air Force — aerospace maintenance — required him to work on heavy duty cargo aircraft, which caused a back injury while he was stationed in Germany. He said he is 70 percent disabled because of back issues.

Mr. Urquhart said his home’s air conditioning unit hadn’t been fully operational for years, which can be dangerous during a Texas summer. He learned about HAVEN from Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, applied and was awarded funding for a new central air conditioning unit.

“I am absolutely delighted,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words. It’s not something I expected to happen.”

HAVEN provides grants to veterans and active-duty, reserve or National Guard service members who have been disabled in the line of duty since August 2, 1990. Funds can be used for modifications to an existing home to offset construction costs. They may also be used to assist with a down payment costs, closing costs or both. In addition, the funds may be used to assist Gold Star Families that were impacted during this time frame.

“Mr. Urquhart serves as an inspiration for us all. His dedication to this country is truly demonstrated in his story and reinforces our role as a community bank and how we can support veterans,” said Melanie Goodman, community reinvestment officer at Veritex. “At Veritex, we strive to be the bank that not only provides exceptional financial services, but also delivers unparalleled support and uplifts the entire community. Together, let’s continue to make a positive impact and stand strong with our veterans.”

FHLB Dallas recently expanded the eligibility criteria for HAVEN in the hopes of helping more veterans.

“Veritex’s involvement in the HAVEN program has a profound impact in veterans’ lives,” said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “The HAVEN program ensures that our veterans are able to live comfortably in their home with their disability.”

Learn more at fhlb.com/haven.

