Netspend lanza la nueva billetera X World Wallet™ durante el torneo inaugural de fútbol de la Copa de las Ligas

Netspend today announced its new X World Wallet™ multicurrency travel wallet and payments super app will take centerstage as the official debit card of Leagues Cup in a campaign to run throughout the inaugural tournament from July 21 to August 19. The campaign Netspend will run during Leagues Cup features 30-second spots that will air on Apple TV, TelevisaUnivision and from the Jumbotron at each match, digital signage throughout stadiums, and automatic entry to the ‘Score Big’ Sweepstakes offering fans a chance to win a VIP game experience when they download and sign up for the X World Wallet.