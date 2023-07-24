Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company awarded Executive Recruiting Agreement with Premier, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Executive Recruiting services with Premier, Inc. effective January 1, 2023. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Executive Recruiting services.

“Procuring the Premier group purchasing agreement allows Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company the opportunity to provide the same high-quality executive recruiting services to Premier members that we have provided since 1989,” said Tracy Wolfe, Managing Partner.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 US hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other continuum of care providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company

Since 1989, Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Co., and its predecessor firm, Zingaro and Co., remain recognized as a premier retained executive search and consulting firm specializing in the healthcare and life-science industries. Collectively, our team has over 60 years of global staff, line, and recruiting experience within the healthcare industry. With over 500 successful executive-level placements, our firm has a proven ability to search and select impactful senior management for our clients.

Integrity is an essential part of who we are. ZFW& Co. has remained a small firm enhancing our ability to access more candidates while maintaining our loyalty and commitment to our partner clients. We believe our experience and in-depth healthcare industry knowledge provide extraordinary credentials.

For questions, inquiries, or if you have any questions regarding the agreement, please contact:

Tracy Wolfe - twolfe@zingaro.com

512-327-7277