Ryan Named One of the 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women for Second Consecutive Year

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place To Work®, ranking 51 among 100 companies in the Medium Organisation category. For the second year in a row, Ryan has been recognised for its exemplary company culture and inclusivity. The Firm has also moved up from the Small to Medium Organisation category this year.

The Best Workplaces for Women acknowledgement follows a rigorous evaluation of hundreds of employee survey responses, comparing how fairly their experiences measure to their male counterparts to determine a company’s culture. The responses undergo careful analysis to determine various factors, including the influence of gender on women’s experiences, trends based on company size, industry and region, inclusivity in providing innovation opportunities for employees from diverse backgrounds, adherence to company values, and the perception of effective and equitable management. The judges employ these data insights to gauge the alignment between companies’ employee value proposition and the actual culture experienced by employees.

“Our continued recognition as a best place to work for women demonstrates Ryan’s commitment to ensuring every team member reaches their full potential,” said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. “We are proud to provide a workplace culture that is inclusive and diverse, supporting women in the workplace to achieve work-life success.”

“We’re delighted to announce our 2023 collection of the Best Workplaces for Women for the sixth consecutive year,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK. “This list celebrates the workplaces that are not just providing a great work environment for all but are ensuring they’re creating a positive and supportive environment for women, too. Each of the companies on our list has been commended by their own female employees who have anonymously told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees are what being a Great Place To Work is all about. It is fantastic to once again celebrate so many Best Workplaces for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes.”

The complete list of winning companies can be found here.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.