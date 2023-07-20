JCPenney Corporate Headquarters Return to Campus at Legacy West in Plano

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney announced today the reopening of its new corporate offices at the Campus at Legacy West (CALWest). A long-standing member of the North Texas business community, JCPenney’s return to its Plano campus marks a transformative moment for the company as it drives forward a new hybrid work strategy for associates.

JCPenney welcomes back more than 2,000 associates to the 320,000 square foot CALWest campus, in the same building where the company operated for 28 years prior to the pandemic. Following a move from New York City to Plano in 1992, the company was one of the first to establish a corporate headquarters in the now thriving business hub.

The reopening is part of JCPenney’s continued efforts to enhance the associate experience and remain a visible leader in the local business community. JCPenney is committed to serving diverse, working families and its new corporate headquarters is designed to extend those values to its associates by supporting and accommodating diverse personal and professional needs. The new office is an open working environment, designed to encourage collaboration among colleagues and connection to the JCPenney brand. Beyond the modern design and new technology aimed at fostering a seamless hybrid workforce, CALWest offers best-in-class amenities for our associates, including two pickleball courts, an arcade, state-of-the-art fitness centers and a golf simulator.

“JCPenney is proud of our history in Texas and our connection to the Campus at Legacy West. As the company enters a new era, it’s exciting to be returning to the same space as our original home office,” said Marc Rosen, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “We’re thrilled to continue our legacy here with a refreshed space that allows our associates and teams to feel empowered by offering updated workspaces that cultivate a culture of collaboration, while also giving associates control and flexibility in the way they work. Our reopened office space will also give us opportunities to connect with our community, associates, business and nonprofit partners.”

In addition to deepening relationships with the North Texas business community and beyond, JCPenney is committed to strengthening local partnerships with the Plano Chamber of Commerce. As part of JCPenney’s founding promise to observe the Golden Rule, the company has a legacy of supporting and helping the communities it serves through its Hope & Wonder™ brand partners and a partnership with Feeding America. In honor of its grand opening of the CALWest office and as part of a three-year partnership with Feeding America, JCPenney is proud to present Feeding America with $175,000 to help address food insecurity in communities across the United States.

