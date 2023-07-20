AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Travelers Companies, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of the main subsidiaries of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: TRV], collectively known as Travelers Group (Travelers). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa+” (Superior) of Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America (TCSA) (Hartford, CT) and Travelers Insurance Company of Canada (TICC) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of First Floridian Auto and Home Insurance Company (First Floridian) (Tampa, FL).

AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of “a+” (Excellent) of TRV and its two wholly owned downstream holding companies, Travelers Property Casualty Corp. and Travelers Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (both headquartered in Hartford, CT). All outstanding securities issued by the two downstream holding companies are guaranteed by TRV. At the same time, AM Best has affirmed all other Long-Term IRs and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Short-Term IR) guaranteed by TRV, as well as TRV’s indicative Long-Term IRs. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Lastly, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term ICR and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company (Dominion) (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The ratings of Travelers reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Travelers’ risk-adjusted capitalization is strongly supportive of the group’s ratings and exceeds the threshold for the strongest assessment level by a wide margin, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The assessment of Travelers’ balance sheet strength reflects its strong loss reserve position, the benefits derived from the conservative investment portfolio, the use of a comprehensive reinsurance program, which utilizes high quality reinsurance partners, and the additional financial flexibility available through its ultimate parent, TRV.

Travelers’ very strong operating performance reflects consistently profitable results driven by strong underwriting and investment results. Travelers’ has reported positive underwriting income in each of the most recent 10 years.

Travelers is the second largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on 2022 direct premiums written and one of the top 10 largest U.S. personal lines insurers. Overall, Travelers is the sixth largest property/casualty (P/C) writer in the United States. Travelers maintains a broad spread of risk in that it offers a wide array of P/C coverages spread geographically in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, England, Ireland, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The ratings of TCSA reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its very strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate ERM.

The ratings of TICC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the implicit support it receives from its ultimate parent, TRV.

The ratings of First Floridian reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the implicit support it receives from its ultimate parent, TRV.

The ratings of Dominion reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the implicit support it receives from its ultimate parent, TRV. The positive outlook on Dominion’s Long-Term ICR reflects the company’s profitable operating performance in recent periods, as evidenced by positive net income in each of the most recent three years with loss ratios that compare favorably with those of the industry. Results have been influenced by favorable underwriting performance, as reflected by a five-year average combined ratio below 100, relatively in line with industry peers.

The ratings of TRV and its two wholly owned downstream holding companies are reflective of its modest financial leverage ratios, strong coverage ratios, ample liquidity and overall financial flexibility.

A complete listing of The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s FSRs, Long-Term ICRs and Long- and Short-Term IRs also is available.

