Geisinger Health Plan Selects Navitus Health Solutions as Transformative Pharmacy Benefits Manager

MADISON, Wis. & DANVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) has selected Navitus Health Solutions, LLC to deliver best-in-class pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services across all lines of business. The change will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

GHP serves more than 600,000 members throughout Pennsylvania. With plans including Medicare, Pennsylvania Medicaid and commercial health plans, Geisinger meets the needs of local and regional members while making care easier and more accessible. As the selected service provider, Navitus will support each of these plans to improve access to affordable and clinically appropriate medications. Geisinger will continue to manage the formulary, or list of covered drugs, provide utilization management services and handle customer service responsibilities.

“ As we continue to grow the health plan and offer our members more customized solutions, we needed to find a way to deliver medications that are cost effective,” said Michael Evans, RPh, Geisinger’s chief pharmacy officer. " By selecting Navitus, we’re able to work with a PBM that’s fully committed to the same values and to create shared goals that let us make better health easier for our members throughout Pennsylvania.”

For 20 years, Navitus has provided an alternate solution to traditional PBM models that delivers drug cost savings and unmatched financial and operational transparency. This model supports complete alignment to health plan and health system goals.

“ We are energized by organizations that share our vision of helping humans,” said Navitus CEO David Fields. “ Geisinger is committed to making health care easier so their members can focus on what matters most. We are excited to see our collective vision come to life, as our pharmacy benefit and clinical experts partner with local providers and pharmacies to simplify and improve the patient experience, deliver more affordable medications and help members achieve desired health outcomes.”

Both organizations are dedicated to ensuring a successful and seamless transition.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than one million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a research institute and the Geisinger College of Health Sciences, which includes schools of medicine, nursing and graduate education. With more than 25,000 employees and 1,700+ employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, was founded in 2003 as an alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit management (PBM) models. Navitus approaches pharmacy services differently. We are purpose-driven to help humans and committed to removing cost from the drug supply chain to make medications more affordable for the people who need them. We proudly serve over 11 million people through more than 1,000 plan sponsor and health plan client relationships. Our transparent, fully pass-through model enables clients to achieve their goals and drive desired health and financial outcomes. To learn more about Navitus, visit https://www.navitus.com/.