The dynamic conversation between Usain Bolt and Colin Jackson provides an engaging glimpse into the life of a sporting legend. Their discussion on records, partnership, and the thrill of athletics captivated audiences, highlighting Bolt's extraordinary achievements and his passion for the sport.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Sports company PUMA announces an interview with the fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, and an iconic sprint and hurdling athlete, Colin Jackson, to celebrate the 20th anniversary between PUMA and Bolt this July.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Bolt expresses his deep connection with PUMA, stating, " This brand has always been my choice. We've become a family, doing incredible work together. I'm proud to be a part of it." Reflecting on his early days as an aspiring athlete, Bolt shares his excitement upon receiving his first PUMA kit, describing the moment as a dream come true.

As the conversation turns to Bolt's record-breaking accomplishments, the sprinter emphasizes that his focus was always on winning medals rather than chasing records. He attributes his success not only to his exceptional performances but also to his magnetic personality, which won over fans worldwide.

